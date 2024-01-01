Forte Stella

Southern Tuscany

Built by the Spanish, this 16th-centry fort, an unusual star shape (hence its name), is the only Porto Ercole fort open to the public.

  • Necropoli di Sovana

    Necropoli di Sovana

    29.86 MILES

    At Tuscany's most significant Etruscan tombs, part of the Parco Archeologico 'Città del Tufo', signs in Italian and English guide you around four…

  • Museo Archeologico e d'Arte della Maremma

    Museo Archeologico e d'Arte della Maremma

    26.36 MILES

    Grosseto's major tourist drawcard features an archaeological museum on the ground floor and a museum of ecclesiastical art upstairs. Items unearthed from…

  • La Piccola Gerusalemme

    La Piccola Gerusalemme

    29.39 MILES

    Head down Via Zuccarelli and turn left at a sign indicating 'La Piccola Gerusalemme' to visit this fascinating time capsule of Pitigliano's historic but…

  • Museo Civico Archeologico di Pitigliano

    Museo Civico Archeologico di Pitigliano

    29.56 MILES

    Head up the stone stairs to this small but well-run museum, which has rich displays of finds from local Etruscan sites. Highlights include some huge…

1. Chiesa di Sant’Erasmo

0.73 MILES

This small baroque church is one of the most prominent sights in Porto Ercole's hillside centro storico (historic centre). Sadly, it is rarely open.

2. Caravaggio's Tomb

0.74 MILES

One of the greatest painters of the Renaissance, Michelangelo Merisi Caravaggio, died in Porto Ercole on 18 July 1610 after a tempestuous and short life…

3. Old Town

0.74 MILES

Porto Ercole's centro storico stretches up the hillside, past the sandwiched-in Chiesa di Sant'Erasmo and up towards the largest of the three Spanish…

4. Concattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta

3.76 MILES

It may be modest as far as many Tuscan churches go, but Orbetello's duomo is still attractive, retaining its 14th-century Gothic facade despite being…

5. Oasi WWF Laguna di Orbetello

7.05 MILES

An extraordinary 140 species of birds have been seen on Orbetello Lagoon. The best place to spot some of them is at the L'Oasi WWF north of town. As well…

6. Il Giardino dei Tarocchi

13.94 MILES

Twenty-two oversized Gaudí-influenced sculptures tumble down a hillside at this fantastical sculpture garden created by Franco-American artist Niki de…

7. Parco Regionale della Maremma

20.2 MILES

This spectacular regional park incorporates the Uccellina Mountain Range, marshy plains and 20km of unspoiled coast. Access is limited to 12 signed…

8. Parco Renato Pollini

26.21 MILES

Conveniently located next to Porta Corsica, this park is home to a large and extremely popular children's playground filled with well-maintained equipment…