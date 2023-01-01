Museo Archeologico all'Aperto 'Alberto Manzi'

This open-air museum south of Pitigliano on the road to Saturnia contains sections of vie cave (sunken roads hewn out of tufo) and several Etruscan necropolises. The vie cave are fascinating to explore – popularly believed to be sacred routes linking the necropolises with other religious sites, they are impressive feats of construction that sit comfortably in the landscape and endow the site with a palpable sense of mystery and majesty.

A combination ticket to both this site and the Museo Civico Archeologico di Pitigliano (adult/reduced €6/3) is available for purchase at the ticket office.