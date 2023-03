Head up the stone stairs to this small but well-run museum, which has rich displays of finds from local Etruscan sites. Highlights include some huge intact bucchero (black earthenware pottery) urns dating from the 6th century BC and a collection of charming pinkish-cream clay oil containers in the form of small deer.

A combination ticket to both this site and the Museo Archeologico all'Aperto 'Alberto Manzi' (adult/reduced €6/3) is available for purchase at the ticket office.