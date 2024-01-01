Enlarged by the ruling Orsinis in the 16th century, this 13th-century castle later became the residence of the local bishop and is now a museum. Its rooms are filled with an eclectic collection of artworks and local ecclesiastical oddments. Don't miss the 15th-century painted wooden sculpture of the Madonna with baby Jesus by Jacopo della Quercia.
Museo di Palazzo Orsini
Southern Tuscany
