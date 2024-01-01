Museo di Palazzo Orsini

Southern Tuscany

Enlarged by the ruling Orsinis in the 16th century, this 13th-century castle later became the residence of the local bishop and is now a museum. Its rooms are filled with an eclectic collection of artworks and local ecclesiastical oddments. Don't miss the 15th-century painted wooden sculpture of the Madonna with baby Jesus by Jacopo della Quercia.

  • Facade of Orvieto Cathedral at dusk

    Duomo

    23.35 MILES

    Nothing can prepare you for the visual feast that is Orvieto's soul-stirring Gothic cathedral. Dating from 1290, it sports a black-and-white banded…

  • Necropoli di Tarquinia

    Necropoli di Tarquinia

    27.03 MILES

    This remarkable 7th-century-BC necropolis is one of Italy's most important Etruscan sites. At first sight, it doesn't look like much – a green field…

  • Civita di Bagnoregio

    Civita di Bagnoregio

    22.72 MILES

    The small town of Bagnoregio is home to one of northern Lazio's most dramatic apparitions, the Civita di Bagnoregio, aka il paese che muore (the dying…

  • Necropoli di Sovana

    Necropoli di Sovana

    1.7 MILES

    At Tuscany's most significant Etruscan tombs, part of the Parco Archeologico 'Città del Tufo', signs in Italian and English guide you around four…

  • Il Giardino dei Tarocchi

    Il Giardino dei Tarocchi

    17.77 MILES

    Twenty-two oversized Gaudí-influenced sculptures tumble down a hillside at this fantastical sculpture garden created by Franco-American artist Niki de…

  • Abbazia di Sant'Antimo

    Abbazia di Sant'Antimo

    26.36 MILES

    The serenely beautiful Romanesque Abbazia di Sant’Antimo lies in a valley just below the village of Castelnuovo dell’Abate, 11km from Montalcino. The…

  • Parco Regionale della Maremma

    Parco Regionale della Maremma

    28.85 MILES

    This spectacular regional park incorporates the Uccellina Mountain Range, marshy plains and 20km of unspoiled coast. Access is limited to 12 signed…

  • Museo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi

    Museo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi

    29.94 MILES

    Small but outstanding, Chuisi's Etruscan museum boasts a bevy of ceramics, pottery, jewellery and cinerary urns (for cremation ashes) dating from between…

Nearby Southern Tuscany attractions

2. Cattedrale dei Santi Pietro e Paolo

0.14 MILES

Construction of Pitigliano's duomo commenced in the late 13th century; the campanile was added a century later and the facade and interior were given…

3. La Piccola Gerusalemme

0.16 MILES

Head down Via Zuccarelli and turn left at a sign indicating 'La Piccola Gerusalemme' to visit this fascinating time capsule of Pitigliano's historic but…

5. Parco Archeologico 'Città del Tufo'

1.13 MILES

The picturesque towns of Pitigliano, Sovana and Sorano form a triangle enclosing a dramatic landscape where local buildings have been constructed from the…

6. Necropoli di Sovana

1.7 MILES

At Tuscany's most significant Etruscan tombs, part of the Parco Archeologico 'Città del Tufo', signs in Italian and English guide you around four…

7. Museo di San Mamiliano

1.91 MILES

In 2004 archaeologists excavating beneath the ruined 9th-century Church of St Mamiliano made the discovery of a lifetime – a cache of 498 gold coins…

8. Santa Maria Maggiore

1.92 MILES

Designed in a Romanesque–Gothic transitional style, the 16th-century frescoes in the apse of this church are perhaps the main reason to head inside; there…