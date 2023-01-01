Necropoli di Sovana

At Tuscany's most significant Etruscan tombs, part of the Parco Archeologico 'Città del Tufo', signs in Italian and English guide you around four elaborate burial sites. The headline exhibit is the Tomba Ildebranda, named after Pope Gregory VII, which preserves traces of its carved columns and stairs. The Tomba dei Demoni Alati (Tomb of the Winged Demons) features a recumbent headless terracotta figure.

The carving of a sea demon with huge wings that was the original centrepiece of that tomb is now protected in a roofed enclosure nearby. The Tomba del Tifone (Tomb of the Typhoon) is about 300m down a trail running alongside a rank of tomb facades cut from the rock face. Two arresting lengths of vie cave (one known as 'Cavone' and the other 'Poggio Prisca') are nearby.

On the opposite side of the site is the Tomba della Sirena and another via cava, San Sebastiano. The latter can be accessed at all times, not just within the Necropoli's official hours.

Find the Necropoli 1.5km east of town.