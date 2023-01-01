Museo Archeologico e d'Arte della Maremma

Grosseto's major tourist drawcard features an archaeological museum on the ground floor and a museum of ecclesiastical art upstairs. Items unearthed from Roselle are given pride of place downstairs – don't miss the statues of the family of Emperor Augustus. There's also an impressive collection of Etruscan funerary urns. The 2nd floor is home to artworks spanning the 13th to 19th centuries, including Stefano di Giovanni's Madonna delle ciliege (Madonna with Cherries; c 1445), which originally hung in the city's duomo.