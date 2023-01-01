In the 7th century BC Roselle (Rusellae) was already an Etruscan town; it fell under Roman control in the 3rd century BC. Although there are no great monuments, you do get a clear idea of the town's layout from the remaining Roman defensive walls, amphitheatre, and traces of houses and baths, forum, workshops and streets. When here, be sure to take the 1km walk alongside the settlement's massive, still intact 8000-year-old walls. It's located 11km northeast of Grosseto off the E78.