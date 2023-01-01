Garden of Daniel Spoerri

Set in the wild surrounds of Seggiano, this sculpture garden is the passionate project of Romanian–Swiss artist Daniel Spoerri (b 1930), who created many of the 112 artworks spread over its 16 hectares. The landscape here is glorious – wildflowers carpet the fields and olive groves surround the property – and the site-specific works address the theme of how art should complement nature rather than overwhelm it. The standout piece is Olivier Estoppey's 2001 work Dies Irae (Judgement Day).

There's a cafe and snack bar on-site, as well as three self-contained apartments to rent.