Cinnabar, the red-coloured mineral from which mercury is extracted, was mined in the hills around Abbadia San Salvatore from Etruscan times until quite recently. This now-defunct mine was once the largest employer in Monte Amiata and it has now been converted into a fascinating museum documenting the mine's role in shaping both the local economy and the life of the community. It offers displays, artworks, audiovisual presentations and even a train ride through the mine tunnels.

Audioguides in a variety of languages are available. Advance reservations are recommended, especially if you are keen to enjoy the train ride.