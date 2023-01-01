Built in four stages between 1924 and 1939, these formal gardens were commissioned by Anglo-American expat Iris Origo and her Italian husband Antonio. Designed by English architect Cecil Pinsent (1884–1963), who created many splendid gardens around Florence in the early decades of the 20th century, they surround a 16th-century former pilgrims' inn that was converted into a residence by the Origos after they purchased the La Foce estate in 1924. Visits are by 45-minute guided tour in English or Italian.

La Foce is located approximately 11km east of Pienza.