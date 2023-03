Built for Cardinal Giovanni Maria Ricci in the 16th century, this handsome palazzo has a rear loggia with a stunning view of the countryside. Home to many generations of the Ricci family over the centuries, it's now owned by the municipality and hosts the the European Academy for Music and Performing Arts and Cantina de' Ricci, a cavernous warren of ancient wine cellars.

Though most of the building isn't open to the public, the palazzo loggia can be entered when the front door is open.