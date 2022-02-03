Montepulciano

Overview

Exploring the medieval town of Montepulciano, perched on a reclaimed narrow ridge of volcanic rock, will push your quadriceps to failure point. When this happens, self-medicate with a generous pour of the highly reputed Vino Nobile while also drinking in the spectacular views over the Val di Chiana and Val d'Orcia.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Il Corso

    Il Corso

    Montepulciano

    Montepulciano's main street – called in stages Via di Gracciano, Via di Voltaia, Via dell'Opio and Via Poliziano – climbs up the eastern ridge of the town…

  • Palazzo Ricci

    Palazzo Ricci

    Montepulciano

    Built for Cardinal Giovanni Maria Ricci in the 16th century, this handsome palazzo has a rear loggia with a stunning view of the countryside. Home to many…

  • Museo Civico & Pinacoteca Crociani

    Museo Civico & Pinacoteca Crociani

    Montepulciano

    It was a curatorial dream come true: in 2011 a painting in the collection of this modest art gallery was attributed to Caravaggio. The work, Portrait of a…

  • Piazza Grande

    Piazza Grande

    Montepulciano

    Elegant Piazza Grande is the town's highest point and main meeting place. If you think it looks familiar, it might be because it featured in New Moon, the…

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    Montepulciano

    Montepulciano's 16th-century duomo is striking, largely because its unfinished facade gives the building a stern, heavily weathered look. Inside, don't…

  • Chiesa di San Biagio

    Chiesa di San Biagio

    Montepulciano

    Designed by Antonio da Sangallo (Sangallo il Vecchio) and constructed in the late-16th century, this splendid Renaissance church in the valley below the…

  • Via Ricci

    Via Ricci

    Montepulciano

    From the central Piazza Grande, Via Ricci runs downhill past Palazzo Ricci, now home to the European Academy for Music and Performing Arts. The street…

  • Palazzo Comunale

    Palazzo Comunale

    Montepulciano

    Built in the 14th century in Gothic style and remodelled in the 15th century by Michelozzo, the Palazzo Comunale still functions as Montepulciano's town…

Articles

Latest stories from Montepulciano

Tuscany combines delicious fresh flavours with breathtaking landscapes

Food

The ultimate foodie tour of Tuscany

Mar 30, 2016 • 5 min read

