This medieval tower house is topped by the town clock and the hunched figure of Pulcinella (Punch, of Punch and Judy fame), which strikes the hours.
Torre di Pulcinella
Montepulciano
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.62 MILES
Consecrated on the former site of a Roman temple in 1179 and constructed over the 13th and 14th centuries, Siena's majestic duomo (cathedral) showcases…
27.5 MILES
Entered via the Palazzo Pubblico's Cortile del Podestà (Courtyard of the Chief Magistrate), this wonderful museum showcases rooms richly frescoed by…
25.94 MILES
This chapel, in the apse of 14th-century Basilica di San Francesco, safeguards one of Italian art's greatest works: Piero della Francesca's fresco cycle…
Complesso Museale di Santa Maria della Scala
27.62 MILES
Built as a hospice for pilgrims travelling the Via Francigena, this huge complex opposite the duomo dates from the 13th century. Its highlight is the…
27.63 MILES
Cardinal Francesco Todeschini Piccolomini, archbishop of Siena (later Pope Pius III), commissioned the building and decoration of this hall off the north…
27.47 MILES
Siena's recently renovated art gallery, housed in 14th-century Palazzo Buonsignori since 1932, is home to an extraordinary collection of Gothic…
27.54 MILES
Popularly known as 'Il Campo', this sloping piazza has been Siena's social centre since being staked out by the ruling Consiglio dei Nove (Council of Nine…
15.1 MILES
The serenely beautiful Romanesque Abbazia di Sant’Antimo lies in a valley just below the village of Castelnuovo dell’Abate, 11km from Montalcino. The…
Nearby Montepulciano attractions
0.02 MILES
Michelozzo's Chiesa di Sant'Agostino features a lunette above the entrance holding a terracotta Madonna and Child, John the Baptist and St Augustine.
0.04 MILES
Antonio da Sangallo (Sangallo il Vecchio) designed his handsome palazzo. It isn't open to the public.
0.04 MILES
Several mansions line Via di Gracciano nel Corso, including this palace, which has recycled Etruscan and Latin inscriptions and reliefs incorporated into…
0.07 MILES
This late-Renaissance palazzo was designed by Giacomo da Vignola. It isn't open to the public.
0.08 MILES
At the upper end of Piazza Savonarola is the Colonna del Marzocca, erected in 1511 to confirm Montepulciano's allegiance to Florence. The stone lion atop…
0.16 MILES
Montepulciano's main street – called in stages Via di Gracciano, Via di Voltaia, Via dell'Opio and Via Poliziano – climbs up the eastern ridge of the town…
0.17 MILES
Montepulciano's Chiesa di San Francesco dates from the 13th century, but was largely reconstructed in the 17th century.
8. Museo Civico & Pinacoteca Crociani
0.21 MILES
It was a curatorial dream come true: in 2011 a painting in the collection of this modest art gallery was attributed to Caravaggio. The work, Portrait of a…