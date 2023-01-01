Museo Diocesano

Set in the Palazzo Borgia, this museum displays an intriguing miscellany of artworks, illuminated manuscripts, tapestries and miniatures. Highlights include Pietro Lorenzetti's Madonna col Bambino (1310–20), Bartolo di Fredi's Madonna della Misericordia (c 1364) and the English-produced, Gothic-style Cope di Pius II, a richly embroidered early-14th-century cloak depicting the stories of the Virgin Mary, Margaret of Antioch and Catherine of Alexandria. Enter via Corso il Rossellino.