Look out for this Romanesque church at the western edge of Pienza. It dates from the 10th century, when Pienza was called Corsignano, and boasts a strange circular bell tower with eight arched windows. Close inspection reveals the carving of a two-headed siren over the main doorway and scenes of the Three Kings and Nativity over the side door on to the right. Inside the church is the baptismal font where Pope Pius II was christened.