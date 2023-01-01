At Castello di Ama, centuries-old winemaking traditions meet cutting-edge contemporary art in a 12th-century borgo (agricultural estate). As well as vineyards and a winery producing internationally acclaimed wines such as 'L'Apparita' merlot, the estate also features a boutique hotel, a restaurant and a sculpture park showcasing 14 impressive site-specific pieces by artists including Louise Bourgeois, Chen Zhen, Anish Kapoor, Kendell Geers and Daniel Buren. This can be visited on a guided tour; advance bookings essential.

A paid wine tasting (€25) includes the Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG, Haiku IGT (a blend of Sangiovese, cabernet franc and merlot) and a third wine.

The estate is 11km south of Radda in Chianti, near Lecchi in Chianti.