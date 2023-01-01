Parco Sculture del Chianti

Site-specific contemporary artworks created by artists from over 20 countries are scattered throughout this 7-hectare wood, including a glass labyrinth by Jeff Saward that children in particular will adore. Between June and August weekly sunset jazz, classical and opera concerts are staged in the park’s marble-and-granite amphitheatre.

The park is 11km southwest of Gaiole in Chianti. When here, be sure to visit the neighbouring village of Pievasciata, which is full of site-specific outdoor artworks.