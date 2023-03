Serenely beautiful, this Romanesque church was built in the 10th century and used by the Knights Templar in the 12th century. It then passed to the Knights of Malta after the Templar order was dissolved. The current facade dates from the 13th century. The dimly lit interior is austere, with a 15th-century crucifix being one of the few adornments. To the church's immediate south are hospice buildings where pilgrims on the Via Francigena once rested.