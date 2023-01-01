Biblioteca Comunale degli Intronati

Occupying 13th-century buildings once used by the University of Siena, this municipal library was established in the 1750s. Its labyrinthine structure reflects the fact that it was cobbled together by constructing interlinking structures over medieval streets. A popular working space for students, it also has a large kids' zone for junior readers aged under 10 years, a handsome 15th-century lecture hall lined with historic volumes and a periodicals room.