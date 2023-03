St Catherine once lived here with her parents and 24 siblings (locals joke her mother must have been a saint too). Now a pilgrimage site overseen by nuns of the Benedictine order, the home's original kitchen and sleeping area were frescoed and converted into chapels in the 15th century. The larger Chiesa del Crocifisso was added in the 17th century. The downstairs Orotorio della Camera includes the saint's untouched, nearly bare cell.