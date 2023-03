The largest medieval fountain in Siena, Fontebranda was built in the 13th century and features three wide Gothic arches, crenellations and water jets in the form of stone lions. Like all of the city's public fountains it originally included three pools: one for drinking water, a second (now buried) for watering animals and a third in which to wash clothes. It was fed by water from the underground aqueduct system known as the bottini.