This 16th-century gate replaced its medieval predecessor, which was the major northern entrance through Siena's medieval city walls. The structure has three arches, the largest of which was remodelled by order of the Medicis after their conquest of the city. It sports a shield with the Medici coat of arms on its outer (northern) facade. The text on this reads 'Cor magis tibi sena pandit' (Siena shows a heart that is bigger than this gate).