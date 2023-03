This three-aisled 15th-century church was built on the site of Porta Fontegiusta, one of the original gates in the city walls, to thank the Virgin Mary for the Sienese victory over the Florentines in the Battle of Poggio Imperiale (1479). Inside, to the right of the altar, is Francesco Vanni's painting The Blessed Ambrogio Sansedoni Asking the Virgin for Protection of Siena (1590).