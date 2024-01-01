Etruscan archaeological finds from the local area are on display at this museum in the town's medieval rocca (fortress). Room 4 showcases artefacts found in the 7th-century-BC Etruscan Tombs of Montecalvario, which are on the northern edge of town off the SR222.
Museo Archeologico del Chianti Senese
Chianti
