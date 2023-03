Built by the Republic of Siena in the 13th century as a defensive outpost against Florence, Monteriggioni's castle resisted a number of sieges and attacks but fell into disrepair after Siena fell to its rival in the 16th century. Reconstructed in the 19th century, the ramparts can now be accessed from two locations within the town and offer wonderful views over the countryside.

The ticket also includes entry to the four-room armour museum in the tourist office building.