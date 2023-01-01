Abbadia a Isola

The name (isola means island) reflects the fact that until the 18th century, this 11th-century abbey was surrounded by swampland. It has hosted many pilgrims on the Via Francigena over the centuries and a modern hostel continues that tradition. Its Chiesa di San Salvatore features a 14th-century fresco by Taddeo di Bartolo and a polyptych by 15th-century painter Sano di Pietro. An Etruscan sarcophagus to the right of the altar contains the bones of St Chirino, the church's patron saint.

The abbey is 4km from the Monteriggioni fortress, and it is possible to walk between the two on an original stretch of the Via Francigena.