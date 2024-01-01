Pievasciata

In the small village of Pievasciata, near the Parco Sculture del Chianti, the streets are home to an ever-growing number of site-specific contemporary international artworks. We particularly like Yu Zhaoyang's hilarious Gli Struzzi Metropolitani (The Town Ostriches), on the SP9 next to the cypress trees.

    Galleria degli Uffizi

    25.43 MILES

    Home to the world's greatest collection of Italian Renaissance art, Florence's premier gallery occupies the vast U-shaped Palazzo degli Uffizi (1560–80),…

    Basilica di Santa Maria Novella

    25.89 MILES

    The striking green-and-white marble facade of 13th- to 15th-century Basilica di Santa Maria Novella fronts an entire monastical complex, comprising…

    Duomo

    7.28 MILES

    Consecrated on the former site of a Roman temple in 1179 and constructed over the 13th and 14th centuries, Siena's majestic duomo (cathedral) showcases…

    Museo Civico

    7.19 MILES

    Entered via the Palazzo Pubblico's Cortile del Podestà (Courtyard of the Chief Magistrate), this wonderful museum showcases rooms richly frescoed by…

    Palazzo Vecchio

    25.49 MILES

    This fortress palace, with its crenellations and 94m-high tower, was designed by Arnolfo di Cambio between 1298 and 1314 for the signoria (city government…

    Museo di San Marco

    26.03 MILES

    At the heart of Florence's university area sits Chiesa di San Marco and an adjoining 15th-century Dominican monastery where both gifted painter Fra'…

    Duomo

    25.72 MILES

    Florence's duomo is the city's most iconic landmark. Capped by Filippo Brunelleschi's red-tiled cupola, it's a staggering construction whose breathtaking…

    Museo dell’Opera del Duomo

    25.72 MILES

    This awe-inspiring story of how the duomo and its cupola came to life is told in this well-executed museum. Among its sacred and liturgical treasures are…

Nearby Chianti attractions

1. Parco Sculture del Chianti

0.06 MILES

Site-specific contemporary artworks created by artists from over 20 countries are scattered throughout this 7-hectare wood, including a glass labyrinth by…

2. Castello di Ama

2.05 MILES

At Castello di Ama, centuries-old winemaking traditions meet cutting-edge contemporary art in a 12th-century borgo (agricultural estate). As well as…

3. Castello di Brolio

3.71 MILES

The ancestral estate of the aristocratic Ricasoli family dates from the 11th century and is the oldest winery in Italy. Currently home to the 32nd baron,…

4. Casa Chianti Classico

4.9 MILES

Occupying an 18th-century convent complex attached to a 10th-century church, this facility is operated by the Consorzio di Chianti Classico and pays…

5. Museo Archeologico del Chianti Senese

6.42 MILES

Etruscan archaeological finds from the local area are on display at this museum in the town's medieval rocca (fortress). Room 4 showcases artefacts found…

6. Montecalvario

6.7 MILES

These four Etruscan burial chambers, dating from the 6th century BC, are located off the main road at the northern edge of town. Devotees of Etruscan…

7. Porta Camollia

6.74 MILES

This 16th-century gate replaced its medieval predecessor, which was the major northern entrance through Siena's medieval city walls. The structure has…

8. Chiesa di San Pietro alla Magione

6.78 MILES

Serenely beautiful, this Romanesque church was built in the 10th century and used by the Knights Templar in the 12th century. It then passed to the…