Casa Chianti Classico

Occupying an 18th-century convent complex attached to a 10th-century church, this facility is operated by the Consorzio di Chianti Classico and pays homage to the region’s favourite product. Self-guided tours of the Wine Museum on the 1st floor introduce the terroir and history of the denomination and include an enjoyable multimedia quiz in which participants test their newly acquired oenological knowledge by analysing a glass of local wine (included in tour price).

The complex also has a tasting room off the main cloister (glass of wine €5 to €8), and a bistro incorporating a downstairs enoteca with a lovely terrace overlooking vineyards – perfect for a leisurely lunch or late-afternoon glass of wine. To find it, head downhill from Radda's main piazza.