Mona Lisa Gherardini, subject of Leonardo da Vinci's world-famous painting, married into the family that built this villa in the 14th century. After a major restoration, the villa and its magnificent formal garden can be visited on a one-hour tour of the garden and historic cellars (€10), for a wine tasting (two wines plus local cheese and cured meats, €15) or for a combined tour and tasting experience (€29). Bookings essential.

It's also possible to sign up for a tour and tasting combined with lunch or dinner in the estate's restaurant (€59 to €69), and to stay overnight (rooms from €230, suites from €245). The estate is located 5km southeast of Greve in Chianti and 9km northeast of Panzano in Chianti.