Medieval Montefioralle crowns a rise just east of Greve, and can be accessed via a 2km walking path from the town centre (head up Via San Francesco, off Via Roma). Surrounded by olive groves and vineyards, the village was home to Amerigo Vespucci (1415–1512), an explorer who followed Columbus' route to America. Vespucci wrote so excitedly about the New World that he inspired cartographer Martin Waldseemüller (creator of the 1507 Universalis Cosmographia) to name the new continent in his honour.