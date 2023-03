An 11th-century church on this site was destroyed in the 13th century and replaced by this structure, which was subsequently heavily altered over the centuries. Dedicated to St Michael the Archangel (look for the 12th-century statue of him slaying a dragon next to the high altar), it is home to frescoes and paintings of varying quality – the best are by Domenico Cresti (known as 'Il Passignano') on the side walls of the transept.