Azienda Agricola Frantoio Pruneti

Gionni and Paolo Pruneti's family business has produced top-quality olive oil for over a century. Their 28,000 olive trees are hand-harvested between mid-October and mid-December each year before being pressed and bottled in this modern factory 16km northeast of Greve in Chianti. Pruneti's range of oils – including the nectar-like Leccino, Moraiolo and Frantoio extra-virgin oils – can also be tasted and purchased here; try to visit during the harvest, when you'll see the oils being pressed and bottled.

In May, it's also possible to tour the family's extensive iris fields (the bulbs of this graceful purple flower are used in the production of cosmetics and perfumes). The flower is celebrated on the first weekend of the month at the Iris Festival here in San Polo; check the tourist office in Greve for details.