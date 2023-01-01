Should you notice something gone awry with street signs in Oltrarno – on a No Entry sign, a tiny black figure stealthily sneaking away with the white bar for example – you can be sure it is the work of French-born Clet Abraham, one of Florence's most popular street artists. In his Oltrarno studio you can buy stickers, postcards, T-shirts and tote bags featuring his hacked traffic signs and, if you're lucky, catch a glimpse of the rebellious artist at work.

Should you fall completely and utterly head over heels in love with Clet's work, you can either order a reproduction street sign directly from his workshop (from €500) or purchase an original (numbered and signed, from €2500) limited edition from Mio Concept – Clet produces only 13 of each design.