The four Vallombrosan monks who call this medieval abbey home open their quarters to visitors on regular guided tours. The highlight is the refectory, which was remodelled in the 15th century and is presided over by Domenico Ghirlandaio's utterly marvellous, recently restored 1476 fresco The Last Supper. The tours also visit the monastery's garden cloister and historic kitchen. It's best to book in advance, as tour times can vary.