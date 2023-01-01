Palazzo Piccolomini

This magnificent palace was the residence of Pope Pius II, and is considered Bernardo Rossellino's masterpiece. Built on the site of the pope's family houses, it features a fine courtyard, a handsome staircase and the former papal apartments, which are filled with period furnishings and minor art. To the rear, a three-level loggia offers a spectacular panorama over the Val d'Orcia far below. Visitors follow a multilanguage audio tour; peeking into the courtyard is free.

The palace has a gift shop filled with tempting souvenirs.