Palazzo Piccolomini

Val d'Orcia

This magnificent palace was the residence of Pope Pius II, and is considered Bernardo Rossellino's masterpiece. Built on the site of the pope's family houses, it features a fine courtyard, a handsome staircase and the former papal apartments, which are filled with period furnishings and minor art. To the rear, a three-level loggia offers a spectacular panorama over the Val d'Orcia far below. Visitors follow a multilanguage audio tour; peeking into the courtyard is free.

The palace has a gift shop filled with tempting souvenirs.

