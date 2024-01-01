Fortezza di Montalcino

Montalcino

This imposing 14th-century structure was expanded under the Medici dukes and now dominates Montalcino's skyline. You can sample and purchase local wines in its enoteca and also climb up to the fort's ramparts. Buy a ticket for the ramparts at the bar.

  Duomo

    Duomo

    19.8 MILES

    Consecrated on the former site of a Roman temple in 1179 and constructed over the 13th and 14th centuries, Siena's majestic duomo (cathedral) showcases…

  Museo Civico

    Museo Civico

    19.75 MILES

    Entered via the Palazzo Pubblico's Cortile del Podestà (Courtyard of the Chief Magistrate), this wonderful museum showcases rooms richly frescoed by…

  Libreria Piccolomini

    Libreria Piccolomini

    19.8 MILES

    Cardinal Francesco Todeschini Piccolomini, archbishop of Siena (later Pope Pius III), commissioned the building and decoration of this hall off the north…

  Pinacoteca Nazionale

    Pinacoteca Nazionale

    19.64 MILES

    Siena's recently renovated art gallery, housed in 14th-century Palazzo Buonsignori since 1932, is home to an extraordinary collection of Gothic…

  Piazza del Campo

    Piazza del Campo

    19.8 MILES

    Popularly known as 'Il Campo', this sloping piazza has been Siena's social centre since being staked out by the ruling Consiglio dei Nove (Council of Nine…

  Castello di Ama

    Castello di Ama

    27.19 MILES

    At Castello di Ama, centuries-old winemaking traditions meet cutting-edge contemporary art in a 12th-century borgo (agricultural estate). As well as…

  Necropoli di Sovana

    Necropoli di Sovana

    28.8 MILES

    At Tuscany's most significant Etruscan tombs, part of the Parco Archeologico 'Città del Tufo', signs in Italian and English guide you around four…

1. Museo Civico e Diocesano d'Arte Sacra

0.12 MILES

Occupying the former convent of the neighbouring Chiesa di Sant'Agostino, this collection of religious art from the town and surrounding region includes a…

3. Abbazia di Sant'Antimo

4.12 MILES

The serenely beautiful Romanesque Abbazia di Sant’Antimo lies in a valley just below the village of Castelnuovo dell’Abate, 11km from Montalcino. The…

4. Abbazia di Monte Oliveto Maggiore

8.83 MILES

Concealed amid dense forest on the edge of the Castelnuovo Berardenga region, this 14th-century abbey was founded by Giovanni (John) Tolomei – later Saint…

5. Pieve di Corsignano

9.31 MILES

Look out for this Romanesque church at the western edge of Pienza. It dates from the 10th century, when Pienza was called Corsignano, and boasts a strange…

6. Palazzo Piccolomini

9.63 MILES

This magnificent palace was the residence of Pope Pius II, and is considered Bernardo Rossellino's masterpiece. Built on the site of the pope's family…

7. Duomo

9.65 MILES

Pienza's duomo was built on the site of the Romanesque Chiesa di Santa Maria, of which little remains. The Renaissance church with its handsome travertine…

8. Piazza Pio II

9.66 MILES

Stand in this magnificent square and spin 360 degrees. You've just taken in an overview of Pienza's major monuments. Gems of the Renaissance constructed…