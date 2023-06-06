Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Known globally as the home of one of the world’s great wines, Brunello di Montalcino, the attractive hilltop town of Montalcino has a remarkable number of enoteche lining its medieval streets and is surrounded by hugely picturesque vineyards. There’s history to explore too: the town’s efforts to hold out against Florence even after Siena had fallen earned it the title 'the Republic of Siena in Montalcino', and there are many well-preserved medieval buildings within the historic city walls.
Museo Civico e Diocesano d'Arte Sacra
Montalcino
Occupying the former convent of the neighbouring Chiesa di Sant'Agostino, this collection of religious art from the town and surrounding region includes a…
Montalcino
This imposing 14th-century structure was expanded under the Medici dukes and now dominates Montalcino's skyline. You can sample and purchase local wines…
Get to the heart of Montalcino with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide