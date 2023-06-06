Montalcino

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Town from fortress ramparts.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Known globally as the home of one of the world’s great wines, Brunello di Montalcino, the attractive hilltop town of Montalcino has a remarkable number of enoteche lining its medieval streets and is surrounded by hugely picturesque vineyards. There’s history to explore too: the town’s efforts to hold out against Florence even after Siena had fallen earned it the title 'the Republic of Siena in Montalcino', and there are many well-preserved medieval buildings within the historic city walls.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo Civico e Diocesano d'Arte Sacra

    Museo Civico e Diocesano d'Arte Sacra

    Montalcino

    Occupying the former convent of the neighbouring Chiesa di Sant'Agostino, this collection of religious art from the town and surrounding region includes a…

  • Fortezza di Montalcino

    Fortezza di Montalcino

    Montalcino

    This imposing 14th-century structure was expanded under the Medici dukes and now dominates Montalcino's skyline. You can sample and purchase local wines…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Montalcino

Tuscany combines delicious fresh flavours with breathtaking landscapes

Food

The ultimate foodie tour of Tuscany

Mar 30, 2016 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Montalcino with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Montalcino