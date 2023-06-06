Overview

Known globally as the home of one of the world’s great wines, Brunello di Montalcino, the attractive hilltop town of Montalcino has a remarkable number of enoteche lining its medieval streets and is surrounded by hugely picturesque vineyards. There’s history to explore too: the town’s efforts to hold out against Florence even after Siena had fallen earned it the title 'the Republic of Siena in Montalcino', and there are many well-preserved medieval buildings within the historic city walls.