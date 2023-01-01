In 2009 a small team of archaeologists began excavating these foundations of a 2300-year-old Etruscan domus (house), on the main road just below Vetulonia. The team uncovered dry-stone walls, a brick floor, a small terracotta altar, plenty of amphorae (tall, two-handled jars) and a small fragment of wall fresco. It's thought this is the most intact Etruscan–Roman-era villa in existence, and there may be other undiscovered sites nearby.

A terracotta frieze from the house telling the story of Medea in Corinth is part of the collection in the Museo Civico Archeologico 'Isidoro Falchi'.