Grosseto's late-13th-century duomo has a distinctive Sienese character and a particularly beautiful rose window above the main entrance. Much of the facade was renewed along neo-Romanesque lines during the 19th century. Inside, look for Matteo di Giovanni's Madonna delle grazie (Our Lady of Grace) in the left transept, the 1470 baptismal font and the 15th-century stained-glass windows depicting saints.