Umbria

Perugia, Piazza IV Novembre.

Italy's green heart, Umbria is a land unto itself, the only Italian region that borders neither the sea nor another country. This isolation has kept outside influences at bay, ensuring that many of Italy's traditions survive today.

  • Italy, Umbria, Assisi, Basilica of San Francesco

    Basilica di San Francesco

    Assisi

    Visible for miles around, the Basilica di San Francesco is the crowning glory of Assisi's Unesco-listed historic centre. The 13th-century complex is…

  • Facade of Orvieto Cathedral at dusk

    Duomo

    Orvieto

    Nothing can prepare you for the visual feast that is Orvieto's soul-stirring Gothic cathedral. Dating from 1290, it sports a black-and-white banded…

  • Funicular ride above Gubbio.

    Funivia Colle Eletto

    Umbria

    Although the Basilica di Sant'Ubaldo, perched high on Monte Ingino, is a perfectly lovely church, the real adventure is getting there on the funivia. The…

  • Tourist admire Pintoricchio's Pala di Santa Maria dei Fossi(1495) in the National Gallery of Umbria.(Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria). In the center of the multipaneled painting, the Madonna holds baby Jesus on her lap and a Pomergrante in the other hand.

    Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

    Perugia

    Umbria's foremost art gallery is housed in Palazzo dei Priori on Perugia's main strip. Its collection, chronologically displayed over 40 rooms, is one of…

  • Perugia, Piazza IV Novembre.

    Palazzo dei Priori

    Perugia

    Flanking Corso Vannucci, this Gothic palace, constructed between the 13th and 14th centuries, is architecturally striking with its tripartite windows,…

  • 676802133 duomo di todi, place of worship, travel destinations, italian culture

    Piazza del Popolo

    Todi

    Just try to walk through Piazza del Popolo without trying to photograph it from every angle. The rectangular piazza is one of Umbria's finest medieval…

  • Panoramic view of Piazza IV Novembre, main square and masterpiece of medieval architecture in Perugia, Italy; Shutterstock ID 1043462140; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Piazza IV Novembre

    Perugia

    In Perugia all roads seem to lead to Piazza IV Novembre. This historic square, flanked by Palazzo dei Priori and the Cattedrale, has been at the heart of…

  • Gubbio, Italy, October 1, 2021: Piazza Grande in Italian town Gubbio.; Shutterstock ID 2316347295; purchase_order: 65050; job: poi; client: ; other: 2316347295

    Piazza Grande

    Umbria

    This panoramic piazza, the result of an ambitious 14th-century urban development plan, is medieval Gubbio's showpiece square. Commanding huge valley views…

The Metropol Parasol (officially called Setas de Sevilla), a structure in the shape of a pergola made of wood and concrete.

Tips & Advice

10 of the best places to go in Europe in autumn

Aug 21, 2024 • 10 min read

