Perugia

Perugia, Umbria / Italy - 2018/05/28: Panoramic view of the historic aqueduct forming Via dell Acquedotto pedestrian street along the ancient Via Appia street in Perugia historic quarter

Overview

With a pristine medieval centre and an international student population, Perugia is Umbria’s largest and most cosmopolitan city. Its centro storico (historic centre), seemingly little changed in more than 400 years, rises in a helter-skelter of cobbled alleys, arched stairways and piazzas framed by solemn churches and magnificent Gothic palazzi (mansions). Reminders of its lively and often bloody past are everywhere, from ancient arches and medieval basilicas to Renaissance frescoes by the likes of Perugino and Raphael.

  Tourist admire Pintoricchio's Pala di Santa Maria dei Fossi(1495) in the National Gallery of Umbria.(Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria). In the center of the multipaneled painting, the Madonna holds baby Jesus on her lap and a Pomergrante in the other hand.

    Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

    Perugia

    Umbria's foremost art gallery is housed in Palazzo dei Priori on Perugia's main strip. Its collection, chronologically displayed over 40 rooms, is one of…

  • Perugia, Piazza IV Novembre.

    Palazzo dei Priori

    Perugia

    Flanking Corso Vannucci, this Gothic palace, constructed between the 13th and 14th centuries, is architecturally striking with its tripartite windows,…

  Panoramic view of Piazza IV Novembre, main square and masterpiece of medieval architecture in Perugia, Italy

    Piazza IV Novembre

    Perugia

    In Perugia all roads seem to lead to Piazza IV Novembre. This historic square, flanked by Palazzo dei Priori and the Cattedrale, has been at the heart of…

  • Nobile Collegio del Cambio

    Nobile Collegio del Cambio

    Perugia

    Seat of Perugia's Moneychanger's Guild between 1452 and 1457, the extravagantly adorned Nobile Collegio del Cambio has three rooms: the Sala dei Legisti …

  • Chiesa di San Michele Arcangelo

    Chiesa di San Michele Arcangelo

    Perugia

    Also known as the Chiesa or Tempio di Sant'Angelo, this 5th-century Romanesque church is one of the oldest in Italy (and the most appealing in Perugia)…

  • Plazza 4 november;Perugia;Umbria;Italia

    Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

    Perugia

    Lording it over Piazza IV Novembre is Perugia's stark medieval cathedral. A church has stood here since the 900s, but the version you see today was begun…

  • Cloister of Stars (1571), St Peter's Basilica (10th century), Perugia, Umbria, Italy

    Cattedrale e Abbazia di San Pietro

    Perugia

    South of the town centre, past the Porta di San Pietro, is this atmospheric 10th-century basilica complex. The basilica, overlooked by a landmark bell…

  • Casa del Cioccolato Perugina

    Casa del Cioccolato Perugina

    Perugia

    To visit the Wonka-esque world of Perugian chocolate, sign up for a 1¼-hour guided tour (in Italian or English, times vary) of the House of Chocolate…

Best Things to Do

Perugia is bursting with colors, sounds, and flavors. From medieval art to modern jazz this is a hill town worth climbing in the green heart of Italy.

Scale di Porta Sole at sunset

Best in Travel - 2023

Check out Nina Gigante's best day in Perugia, Umbria.

Nov 15, 2022 • 3 min read

