Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

Umbria's foremost art gallery is housed in Palazzo dei Priori on Perugia's main strip. Its collection, chronologically displayed over 40 rooms, is one of central Italy's finest, numbering more than 3000 works, ranging from Byzantine-inspired 13th-century paintings to Gothic works by Gentile da Fabriano and Renaissance masterpieces by home-town heroes Pinturicchio and Perugino.

Important works include Gentile da Fabriano's Madonna con il Bambino e angeli (early 15th century), the Pala di Santa Maria dei Fossi altarpiece (1496–98) by Pinturicchio, and Benedetto Bonfigli's fresco cycle for the Cappella dei Priori (c 1454–80)