Palazzo Baldeschi al Corso

Originally dating from the 14th century, Palazzo Baldeschi features a series of palatial rooms decorated with stunning Murano chandeliers and frescoes from the 1850s, including Mariano Piervittori's vivid Sala della Muse. The museum displays the private collection of art historian Alessandro Marabottini (mainly paintings and sculptures spanning the 16th to 20th centuries) and the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Perugia's renowned collection of Renaissance ceramics.