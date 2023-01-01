Seat of Perugia's Moneychanger's Guild between 1452 and 1457, the extravagantly adorned Nobile Collegio del Cambio has three rooms: the Sala dei Legisti (Jurists' Hall), with 17th-century wooden stalls carved by Giampiero Zuccari; the Sala dell’Udienza (Audience Chamber), with inlaid wooden furniture and outstanding Renaissance frescoes by Perugino; and the Cappella di San Giovanni Battista (Chapel of San Giovanni Battista), painted by a student of Perugino’s, Giannicola di Paolo.