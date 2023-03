South of the town centre, past the Porta di San Pietro, is this atmospheric 10th-century basilica complex. The basilica, overlooked by a landmark bell tower, is stunning inside, with opulent displays of gilt and marble and some wonderful works of art, including a Pietà (a painting of the dead Christ supported by the Madonna) by Perugino.

To clear your head afterwards, take a stroll or picnic in the serene Orto Medievale gardens, behind the basilica.