Basilica di San Domenico

Perugia

Erected in the early 14th century, Umbria's largest church is an imposing vision, with its distinctive bell tower and a 17th-century interior lit by immense stained-glass windows. The basilica's pride and joy is the Gothic tomb of Pope Benedict XI, who died after eating poisoned figs in 1304.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Italy, Umbria, Assisi, Basilica of San Francesco

    Basilica di San Francesco

    11.06 MILES

    Visible for miles around, the Basilica di San Francesco is the crowning glory of Assisi's Unesco-listed historic centre. The 13th-century complex is…

  • Funicular ride above Gubbio.

    Funivia Colle Eletto

    19.45 MILES

    Although the Basilica di Sant'Ubaldo, perched high on Monte Ingino, is a perfectly lovely church, the real adventure is getting there on the funivia. The…

  • Tourist admire Pintoricchio's Pala di Santa Maria dei Fossi(1495) in the National Gallery of Umbria.(Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria). In the center of the multipaneled painting, the Madonna holds baby Jesus on her lap and a Pomergrante in the other hand.

    Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

    0.38 MILES

    Umbria's foremost art gallery is housed in Palazzo dei Priori on Perugia's main strip. Its collection, chronologically displayed over 40 rooms, is one of…

  • Perugia, Piazza IV Novembre.

    Palazzo dei Priori

    0.39 MILES

    Flanking Corso Vannucci, this Gothic palace, constructed between the 13th and 14th centuries, is architecturally striking with its tripartite windows,…

  • 676802133 duomo di todi, place of worship, travel destinations, italian culture

    Piazza del Popolo

    22.41 MILES

    Just try to walk through Piazza del Popolo without trying to photograph it from every angle. The rectangular piazza is one of Umbria's finest medieval…

  • Panoramic view of Piazza IV Novembre, main square and masterpiece of medieval architecture in Perugia, Italy; Shutterstock ID 1043462140; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Piazza IV Novembre

    0.4 MILES

    In Perugia all roads seem to lead to Piazza IV Novembre. This historic square, flanked by Palazzo dei Priori and the Cattedrale, has been at the heart of…

  • Gubbio, Italy, October 1, 2021: Piazza Grande in Italian town Gubbio.; Shutterstock ID 2316347295; purchase_order: 65050; job: poi; client: ; other: 2316347295

    Piazza Grande

    19.46 MILES

    This panoramic piazza, the result of an ambitious 14th-century urban development plan, is medieval Gubbio's showpiece square. Commanding huge valley views…

  • Museo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi

    Museo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi

    23.25 MILES

    Small but outstanding, Chuisi's Etruscan museum boasts a bevy of ceramics, pottery, jewellery and cinerary urns (for cremation ashes) dating from between…

Nearby Perugia attractions

2. Giardini Carducci

0.22 MILES

At the southern end of Corso Vannucci is this tiny park, with expansive views across the city's rooftops to the countryside and cypress-cloaked hills…

3. Rocca Paolina

0.23 MILES

Commissioned by Pope Paolo III in the 1540s, this fortress wiped out entire sections of a formerly wealthy neighbourhood. Its insides have long since been…

4. Palazzo Baldeschi al Corso

0.31 MILES

Originally dating from the 14th century, Palazzo Baldeschi features a series of palatial rooms decorated with stunning Murano chandeliers and frescoes…

5. Nobile Collegio del Cambio

0.36 MILES

Seat of Perugia's Moneychanger's Guild between 1452 and 1457, the extravagantly adorned Nobile Collegio del Cambio has three rooms: the Sala dei Legisti …

6. Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

0.38 MILES

Umbria's foremost art gallery is housed in Palazzo dei Priori on Perugia's main strip. Its collection, chronologically displayed over 40 rooms, is one of…

7. Nobile Collegio della Mercanzia

0.38 MILES

The Nobile Collegio della Mercanzia, HQ of Perugia's medieval merchants guild, features a 14th-century audience chamber with exquisite wood panelling.

8. Palazzo dei Priori

0.39 MILES

Flanking Corso Vannucci, this Gothic palace, constructed between the 13th and 14th centuries, is architecturally striking with its tripartite windows,…