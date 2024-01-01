Erected in the early 14th century, Umbria's largest church is an imposing vision, with its distinctive bell tower and a 17th-century interior lit by immense stained-glass windows. The basilica's pride and joy is the Gothic tomb of Pope Benedict XI, who died after eating poisoned figs in 1304.
Basilica di San Domenico
Perugia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.06 MILES
Visible for miles around, the Basilica di San Francesco is the crowning glory of Assisi's Unesco-listed historic centre. The 13th-century complex is…
19.45 MILES
Although the Basilica di Sant'Ubaldo, perched high on Monte Ingino, is a perfectly lovely church, the real adventure is getting there on the funivia. The…
Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria
0.38 MILES
Umbria's foremost art gallery is housed in Palazzo dei Priori on Perugia's main strip. Its collection, chronologically displayed over 40 rooms, is one of…
0.39 MILES
Flanking Corso Vannucci, this Gothic palace, constructed between the 13th and 14th centuries, is architecturally striking with its tripartite windows,…
22.41 MILES
Just try to walk through Piazza del Popolo without trying to photograph it from every angle. The rectangular piazza is one of Umbria's finest medieval…
0.4 MILES
In Perugia all roads seem to lead to Piazza IV Novembre. This historic square, flanked by Palazzo dei Priori and the Cattedrale, has been at the heart of…
19.46 MILES
This panoramic piazza, the result of an ambitious 14th-century urban development plan, is medieval Gubbio's showpiece square. Commanding huge valley views…
Museo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi
23.25 MILES
Small but outstanding, Chuisi's Etruscan museum boasts a bevy of ceramics, pottery, jewellery and cinerary urns (for cremation ashes) dating from between…
Nearby Perugia attractions
1. Museo Archeologico Nazionale dell'Umbria
0.03 MILES
Housed in the former convent of the Basilica di San Domenico, Umbria's regional archaeology museum harbours an encyclopaedic collection of Etruscan and…
0.22 MILES
At the southern end of Corso Vannucci is this tiny park, with expansive views across the city's rooftops to the countryside and cypress-cloaked hills…
0.23 MILES
Commissioned by Pope Paolo III in the 1540s, this fortress wiped out entire sections of a formerly wealthy neighbourhood. Its insides have long since been…
0.31 MILES
Originally dating from the 14th century, Palazzo Baldeschi features a series of palatial rooms decorated with stunning Murano chandeliers and frescoes…
0.36 MILES
Seat of Perugia's Moneychanger's Guild between 1452 and 1457, the extravagantly adorned Nobile Collegio del Cambio has three rooms: the Sala dei Legisti …
6. Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria
0.38 MILES
Umbria's foremost art gallery is housed in Palazzo dei Priori on Perugia's main strip. Its collection, chronologically displayed over 40 rooms, is one of…
7. Nobile Collegio della Mercanzia
0.38 MILES
The Nobile Collegio della Mercanzia, HQ of Perugia's medieval merchants guild, features a 14th-century audience chamber with exquisite wood panelling.
0.39 MILES
Flanking Corso Vannucci, this Gothic palace, constructed between the 13th and 14th centuries, is architecturally striking with its tripartite windows,…