Museo Archeologico Nazionale dell'Umbria

Housed in the former convent of the Basilica di San Domenico, Umbria's regional archaeology museum harbours an encyclopaedic collection of Etruscan and prehistoric artefacts – carved funerary urns, coins and Bronze Age statuary – dating as far back as the 16th century BC. One of its star pieces is the Cippo Perugino (Perugian Memorial Stone), which has the longest Etruscan-language engraving ever found, offering a rare window into this obscure culture.