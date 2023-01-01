About 5km southeast of the city, the Ipogeo dei Volumni is part of the Palazzone necropolis, a vast 2nd-century-BC Etruscan burial site. The tomb, which according to the custom of the time was built to resemble a house, holds the funerary urns of the Volumni, a local noble family.

The surrounding grounds are a massive expanse of partially unearthed burial chambers, with several buildings housing locally found artefacts.

To get there, take bus F022 from Viale Roma; by car, take the Bonanzano exit off the southbound E45.