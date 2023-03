Also known as the Chiesa or Tempio di Sant'Angelo, this 5th-century Romanesque church is one of the oldest in Italy (and the most appealing in Perugia). It was first built over an earlier Roman temple – hence the circular form and recycled columns in the interior – but it has since been modified and the main portal dates from a 14th-century Gothic makeover.

Before embarking on the long walk back into town, reward yourself with time out on the lovely lawn outside.