The most impressive of Perugia's ancient city gates, this landmark arch is one of Umbria's most important Etruscan monuments. It was originally built in the 3rd century BC but was later modified by the emperor Augustus – hence the inscription 'Augusta Perusia' and its alternative name, Arco di Augusto.

Facing the arch on the western side of Piazza Fortebraccio is the Università per Stranieri.